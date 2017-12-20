Charity’s upset after thief snatches Little Mix star’s donated clothes

The boss of a charity which was to benefit from an auction of outfits owned by Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has urged the thief who stole them to come clean.

Deborah Roberts, who leads Cancer Connections, has said she and her team have been left “devastated” by the break in, which saw the car owned by supporter Katie Donald was targeted by thieves.

Deborah Roberts of Cancer Connections.

In the early hours of Sunday, Katie’s red Citroen was broken into while it was parked in the lane behind Club del Mar in Ocean Road in South Shields.

The 18-year-old had been due to post their items to their new owner after the jacket and blouse donated to the charity by Jade were bought for £200 via an auction.

Now the fund will be left short of the cash because of the theft.

The incident is one of four break-ins of vehicles parked in the lane in the space of three months, leading the nightspot’s owner Kerrie Katopodis to say she plans to hire her own guard to watch over the area.

I really hope that the person responsible has regrets and returns the goods. Deborah Roberts

Deborah, who runs the Harton Lane charity to offer those affected by cancer support and advice, said: “I am really devastated that someone would not only break into someone’s car, but to also take items that have been paid for and the money already donated to the charity is just beyond words.

“Jade Thirlwall is an amazing patron who supports Cancer Connections by donating items of clothing that Kerrie sells online to generate money.

“It is all free of charge, with hours of work put in each week.

“They have raised over £5,000 this year.

“I really hope that the person responsible has regrets and returns the goods.”

South Shields-born Jade is a patron of Cancer Connections and donates clothing to raise cash.

The blouse had been sold for £50 and the jacket for £150 through Kerrie’s clothing shop, Empire Pre-Loved Dress Agency, where Katie is a staff member.

Northumbria Police is investigating the break ins.

Officers have said it is asking people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

It has also issued a reminder to remove property from vehicles and has said most of the thefts reported have involved items left on view, including a wrapped Christmas present and a bag

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 196 of 17/12/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More details about Cancer Connections can be found via https://cancerconnections.org.uk/.