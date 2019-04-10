Charity to pay for specialist Parkinson’s nurse in South Tyneside

A charity is paying for a specialist nurse for people suffering from Parkinson’s in South Tyneside.

Sean McGeary’s new role means that, the first time, people in the borough with the condition will have access to a specialist nurse.

Parkinson’s UK is funding the post for two years with the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Sean, who will work in community services and at South Tyneside District Hospital, will support an estimated 300 people with Parkinson’s in the area.

Parkinson’s is a serious neurological condition for which there is currently no cure, affecting 145,000 people across the UK.

As well as advising on the complex medication regimes that are crucial to managing symptoms, these nurses have been proven to save NHS money by reducing hospital admissions and consultant appointments.

According to figures by Parkinson’s UK, on average a nurse can annually save an NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) up to £43,812 in avoided consultant appointments, £80,000 in unplanned admissions to hospital, and £147,021 in days spent in hospital.

Kirsty McDowell, Parkinson’s UK’s area development manager, said: “The new Parkinson’s nurse will provide invaluable support and care to the 300 people living with Parkinson’s in South Tyneside.

“The great thing about a specialist nurse is that they’ll be able to spend more time with patients and provide more frequent and personalised advice.”

Dr Shaz Wahid, medical director of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are delighted that we are now able to offer our patients in South Tyneside the expert care and invaluable support of a dedicated Parkinson’s nurse.

“This is an exciting development. Sean will play a pivotal role in helping local people with Parkinson’s, and their carers.”

To find out more about the support Parkinson’s UK go to www.parkinsons.org.uk/support