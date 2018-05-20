Charity workers invited to share in Royal couple's big day

Two charity workers supporting young people in South Tyneside say being given the chance to attend the Royal wedding was a "surreal" experience.

Vicky Burnip and Hannah Underwood from The Key were among 1,200 charity workers invited to share in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's special day in the grounds of Windsor Gardens.

Vicky Burnip and Hannah Underwood in the grounds of Windsor Gardens for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day

The invitees were chosen by Lord Lieutenants from across the country to enjoy the big day from the special location.

The pair travelled to London the night before the big day and took their place opposite St. George’s Chapel ahead of the wedding guests arriving.

Vicki, deputy chief executive officer with the project said: "It was amazing, absolutely unreal. We were in such a good place and saw so many celebrities arriving.

"The whole service was broadcast on loud speakers in the gardens and we were made to feel so special.

Hannah Underwood and Vicki Burnip at the Royal Wedding

"We were given an order of service and gift back filled with goodies when we went into the grounds. The atmosphere was lovely, you just can't describe it.

"Everyone was just wanting to celebrate - it was a totally surreal experience.

"Seeing the carriage procession, it was just one of the most amazing things I have seen in my life and it was so lovely to be able to share the day with so many others who were recognised for their charitable work."

The Key empowers young people to come up with ideas to improve their lives and their community as well as help to improve their confidence and show them what they are capable of doing.

David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the chapel ahead of the wedding taking place

The Key is for those aged between 11-25 from the North East. For details on The Key visit www.thekeyuk.org

Capturing Prince's Harry and William as they head into chapel