Charlie and Carter Cookson will never be forgotten - says family friend

As tributes and messages of sympathy pour in from all over the world, friends say two South Shields brothers will never be forgotten.

Baby Carter Cookson tragically lost his fight for life yesterday after a race to find the tot a new heart ran out of time.

The brave little boy had battled for 24 days after suffering three cardiac arrests within hours of being born on Boxing Day.

His heartbroken parents, Sarah and Chris Cookson tragically lost their first son Charlie in 2013, aged just two, and then set up a charity in his name, the Charlie Cookson Foundation, devoting their lives to supporting the parents of seriously ill children.

The race to find Carter a new heart reached across the globe and messages of sympathy for the family have been coming in from as far away as Australia and New York.

Among those sending their sympathy to the family was Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson, who said: "My heartfelt sympathy goes out to this family, it is devastating for them. To lose a second child in this way is so tragic."

Angela Hamilton, also a member of South Tyneside Council, had become close friends with the Cookson family through supporting their work with the Charlie Cookson Foundation.

Today, a devastated Coun Hamilton, told the Gazette, the boys' names would never be forgotten.

She said: "I have never in my life met such inspirational people like Sarah and Chris, they have done so much to help others and are always thinking about other people.

"Even throughout all they have been going through they have been thinking of others, with promoting organ donation, not just for themselves, but for everybody else. They are the best people I know. They are a credit to their children.

"For this to happen to them after all they have been through to help other families, is just heartbreaking."

Coun Hamilton, helped organise a candle-lit vigil for Carter last week in which scores of people stood on the steps of South Shields Town Hall united in the hope of finding a heart for the baby.

She said: "The names of Charlie and Carter Cookson will never be forgotten.

"These two young boys have done more to help others in their short lives than most could do in a 100 years - because of their amazing parents."

She said: "I think all we can do now is remember how beautiful their babies were and talk about their children. It really does help to know that people care."