Check out Big Pink Dress fundraiser’s Snowman costume for school’s festive light switch on

Legendary fundraiser The Big Pink Dress brought festive magic to a Jarrow primary school when he turned on their Christmas lights wearing his biggest costume yet.

Colin Burgin-Plews - who made a name for himself raising cash for Breast Cancer Now wearing his iconic Big Pink Dress - donned a Snowman costume to turn on the lights at Simonside Primary School.

Colin Burgin-Plews turned on the Christmas lights at Simonside Primary School dressed as The Snowman.

Colin, who works at Harton Village Kindergarten on Glasgow Road, was invited by the Simonside Primary in November to take part in the event which saw parents, pupils and staff come together to mark the festive season.

Wearing a homemade costume created to look like the popular character from the books and film ‘The Snowman,’ Colin brought delight to pupils at the big switch on event.

He said: “I made the costume myself a few years ago and it’s been in the loft since, but I have changed it’s face so it looks like The Snowman from the film.

“It was really nice to be asked to do something like that, it was good fun and the kids were all really excited.

Colin Burgin-Plews with youngster Emily Kaier at the light switch on.

“The costume was seven and a half feet tall and it was my biggest and heaviest ones yet weighing four and a half stone - as it is all padded out with bean bags.”

The event featured a performance by carol singers from the school’s choir and seasonal refreshments were on offer.

Simonside Primary School headteacher Harriet Bland, said: “The event was organised by the deputy head and some of the teachers and we told the children there would be a special guest who is going to appear.

“It is the first time we have done it and it was just something exciting and different for the children.”