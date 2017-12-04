Check out South Shields woman’s dramatic new look for charity

A woman from South Tyneside - who hasn’t cut her hair for two years - has chopped off her long locks to donate to poorly children.

Kaley Newsome, 30, had over feet cut of her hair in aid of The Little Princess Trust charity - which makes wigs for poorly children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Kaley Newsome shows off her new look after her haircut for the Little Princess Trust.

The haircut took place at Peter Marsh Hairdressing, in King Street, South Shields, where Kaley arrived with length wasit-length hair to be transformed.

Kaley, from Simonside, South Shields, said she was inspired to undergo the dramatic cut by her idol Jessie J, who shaved her hair for charity back in 2013.

The pop sensation donated her famous black locks to the Little Princess Trust following a live TV head shave for Comic Relief.

Kaley said: “It went really well. I had nearly three foot of hair taken off.

Kaley Newsome before her haircut.

“It had taken two years for my hair to grow that long.

“I am a huge fan of Jessie J and I heard that she had it done and I thought that if she can do it then I can do it.”

Kaley suffers from epilepsy and fibromyalgia and is unable to use the right side of her body after suffering from a stroke at just 15 weeks old.

But the brave lady wanted to do something to help others after being touched by Jessie J’s story.

She added: “Everyone thought I was very brave for doing it and it was something that I thought about for a while.

“I was a bit anxious before it was cut but I just thought that, if I can help someone and make a difference to their life, then I should.

“The hair they cut off weighed 3lb, so I feel a lot lighter now.”

She added: “It has now been sent off to make wigs for children. “I am really glad that I have done it and my friends can’t believe how short it is.

“They have never seen me with short hair before.”