Check out the incredible transformation of this South Shields bus driver who has shed more than SIX stone

A bus driver from South Tyneside has won national recognition and after shedding more than six stone.

Ken Brown, from the Horsley Hill, South Shields, has turned his life around after shedding an incredible 6st 3.5lbs.

Ken Brown before his incredible weight loss.

At his heaviest the 47-year-old weighed in at 18st and was a size XXL and 46 inch waist.

Both his health and confidence were suffering, so Ken decided to take control and joined the Slimming World group led by David Ducasse in July 2016.

Motivated by his daughter, Aimee Caitlyn Brown, 13, Ken knew he wanted to get into shape to make her proud.

And by March 2017 he had lost the 6st 3.5lbs to weigh a healthy 11st 12.5lbst and is a size small and 32 inch waist.

Ken Brown has changed his lifestyle to keep the weight off.

He said: “I was nervous when I first walked through the door of my Slimming World group, yet it was without doubt one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“Before I lost weight I didn’t do any real exercise, Slimming World helped me to become much more active though and now I run regularly, which has really helped me to manage my weight.”

Spurred on by the impact Slimming World has had on his own life, Ken wanted to help others to achieve their goals.

He now runs a Slimming World group every Wednesday at 9am and 11am at The Sutton Hall, Prince Edward Road in South Shields, where he uses his experiences to help people to lose weight.

Ken Brown before he lost the weight.

His efforts have no been recognised nationally by him making the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Top Target Consultant competition.

The award are aimed at recognising consultants who have shown a life-long commitment to maintaining their weight loss.

Ken’s journey also saw seen him receive Stagecoach bronze award for health from his employers last year.

He added: “My worries about my weight almost consumed me and I found it very difficult to do many of the things I now enjoy, like sport, socialising and investing in family time such as swimming.

“Since joining Slimming World it’s as though a whole new world has been opened up to me.

“I might have lost weight, yet I’ve gained so much more.

“Bags of confidence, a new zest for life and, of course, my own business!”

Diet before; breakfast: toast with butter and full English breakfast; lunch: chips or takeaway; dinner: Takeaway pizza; snacks: crisps.

Diet after; breakfast: porridge or wheatabix or full English but cooked healthily; lunch: homemade curry with rice; dinner: homemade dishes such as pizza or bolognese; snacks: fruit.