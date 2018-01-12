Cheers for £1.8m South Shields pub revamp plan

Plans to give a landmark pub in South Tyneside a £1.8m revamp have been welcomed by Gazette readers.

Pub group J D Wetherspoon has submitted plans to expand The Wouldhave, in Mile End Road, South Shields, by demolishing the next door building - the former nightclub and music venue, The Ranch House.

The firm plan to use the space to create an dining terrace.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon confirmed that the planning application had been made but that no date had yet been set to start work or how long the process would take.

He said the project was budgeted to cost £1.8m and would provide 10 new jobs if it gets the go-ahead.

He said: “The Wouldhave is an extremely popular pub in South Shields.

“We are always keen to give our customers the best pub possible and believe that our plans to extend and develop the pub will do this.

“We aim to spend £1.8 million on the project which highlights our commitment to the pub and South Shields itself.”

He added: “We will wait on the outcome of planning in due course.”

Gazette readers were quick to respond to the story, with dozens taking to our Facebook page to air their views on the plan.

Andrew Costello wrote: “Good idea. Dusk isn’t being used anymore. However there is a memorial tree on the grass which shouldn’t be touched.”

Stephen Scott Thompson added: “About time people started upgrading things to help all businesses.”

Mark Pinckney thought the revamp was a “Great idea.”

He added: “Hope it gets the go-ahead. More private sector investment is needed to rejuvenate this area.”

Denise Collins Nellist has actually had a glimpse of the future.

He said: “I was in the new one in Blackpool - next to the fair. Roof top bar, cocktail bar,lift to all floors, easy access to toilets.

“It’s fab.”

Gordon Lindsay added: “Good news. That building has been an eyesore for years.”