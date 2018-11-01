Chef takes on hair shave challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support in honour of dad

A chef cooked up a great idea to raise cash in honour of her dad - by having her head shaved.

Sarah Rice decided to shave off her auburn locks, which were below her shoulders, to boost funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 43-year-old knows first hand the importance of the charity’s work as her father Mathew Rodham, 72, from Jarrow is terminally ill with the disease.

She said: “Dad was first diagnosed with cancer 12 years ago, so I became aware of the charity then..

“Then sadly dad’s cancer recently came back, but this time it’s terminal, so I just wanted to do something for such a good cause.”

On Tuesday, the mum-of-two, who works at Bedewell Grange Care Home in Campbell Park Road, Hebburn, was watched by her family, colleagues and residents, as she ‘braved the shave’.

It took hairdresser Peter March just minutes to give Sarah a buzz cut.

She said: “It was fine really, I was sort of looking forward to it, I wasn’t too nervous.

“It was nice to have everyone supporting me and my dad was there to watch too, he said he likes my new look.”

Sarah believes she will have collected more than £600 for the charity, once she finishes gathering in her sponsorship money.

She said: “I haven’t finished collecting all my sponsor money in yet but I should have more than £600 in total.

“It’s quite a decent amount I think.”

Sarah says she’s been inundated with positive comments about her new look from well-wishers.

She said: “Everyone has been saying how much I suit it - which is just as well.

“I have noticed it’s rather chilly though. Especially the next morning, it was freezing - I’ll be wearing my hat.”

Macmillan Cancer Support covers every aspect, from offering patients, and their families, advice about money and work to giving people support with their diagnosis.

The charity was founded in 1911, after Douglas Macmillan watched his father die of cancer.

His father’s pain and suffering moved Douglas so much, he founded the Society for the Prevention and Relief of Cancer.

Douglas wanted advice and information to be provided to all people with cancer, homes for patients at low or no cost, and voluntary nurses to attend to patients in their own homes.

In 2006 its name changed to the one we know today.