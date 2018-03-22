Chemist Coral aims for right reaction in model contest

Chemistry graduate Coral Patrick is hoping to get the right reaction from judges at a national modelling competition.

Coral will tomorrow compete in the regional heat of Miss Swimsuit (MSUK) 2018 – her first step to a possible world final.

Coral Patrick

The former Newcastle University student, from South Shields, plans to add substance to her entry by displaying brains and benevolence.

She has a first class chemistry degree and is also a supporter of charities, including St Claire’s Hospice in Jarrow.

Coral, 23, who is taking a year out after her studies to travel, model and dance, hopes her past success as winner of Miss Newcastle in 2016 will put her in good stead.

She said: “I think the quote ‘behind every successful woman is a tribe of other successful woman, who have her back’ sums up my message.

“We don’t all have the same dreams and ambitions, but that doesn’t mean we can’t support each other in achieving those goals.”

She added: “I am very determined. I can’t wait to meet the other girls. We’ll each have something different to offer to the competition, it’s what makes it so exciting.”

She added: “The MSUK family seem so welcoming and empowering, I would love to be a part of it.”

Coral, who is sponsored in the competition by Jarrow Carpet Warehouse, won Miss Newcastle GB at her first attempt at entering a pageant.

That led to a place in the Miss Great Britain final, where she finished ninth.

Judges at the Newcastle Miss Swimsuit heat are ITV’s Love Island winner Jessica Hayes, X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother’s Chloe Khan, Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connolly, and Ex On The Beach’s Helen Briggs.

Organisers say the annual competition will focus on health and fitness modelling and have an interactive element that involves competitors and their supporters.

Founded in 2013 by chief executive and former model Verena Twigg, Miss Swimsuit (MSUK) claims to be the UK’s premier swimsuit model search.

The top three girls from each regional round – the others are Leeds, London, Essex, Birmingham and Liverpool – will make it to a grand final in October.

From there, the winner will compete at Swimsuit USA International World Finals in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in December.

Poppy Haskell, the 2017 UK winner, finished tenth out of 60 contestants.

If Coral wins the Newcastle, she will enjoy a two-week trip around countries including France, Holland, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Italy.