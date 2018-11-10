Children honour South Tyneside war dead with poppy art project

A mural designed by primary school youngsters in tribute to those killed defending their country has been unveiled in a park in South Tyneside.

Creative pupils from Ashley Primary School have helped turn plain around a construction site in West Park, South Shields, into artwork in honouring fallen soldiers.

They were supported in the art project by North East firm JD Joinery and Building Services who are currently working on a storey bungalow within the park.

The pupils artwork was unveiled at a special event ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Teacher Katie Westwood said: “West Park is very close to our school and having walked past the construction site frequently, we felt our talented students could use the blank space to showcase their creativity.

“Remembrance Day is a time for all of our pupils to learn more about the sacrifices made by our armed forces and give thanks to those who gave their lives to protect the freedoms we enjoy today.

“Our pupils have had the chance to create something for the community whilst learning about the meaning behind Remembrance Day engaging in an outdoor educational opportunity they will certainly not forget.

“We are incredibly proud of what our pupils have created and would like to thank JD Joinery for their support in giving our pupils this opportunity.”

Work on the bungalow is due to be completed in 2019 and has been designed as a fully accessible wheelchair and low-energy home.

The dwelling at West Park is expected to achieve Band A for energy demand on the EPC, a first for South Tyneside.

Joe Dixon, MD of JD Joinery and Building Services said: “We are delighted with how the pupils from Ashley Primary School have brightened up our construction site with murals marking Remembrance Day.”