Children’s artwork set to go on display during panto season in South Shields

Creative schoolchildren from South Tyneside are set to have their work showcased during the panto season.

Pupils from Biddick Hall Infant and Nursery School and Harton Primary School, both in South Shields, have created drawings inspired by this year’s Customs House panto, the Lambton Worm.

They will be featured in the Step Up Gallery, with hundreds of pieces having been submitted for consideration to the Custom House’s learning officer, Elizabeth Kane.

The drawings feature everything from the worm itself to the landmarks it is said to have wrapped itself around.

They now provide the backdrop of the gallery, which is a space dedicated to work produced by children and youne people who take part in the Custom House’s learning programme.

Elizabeth said: “Everyone has been admiring the children’s artwork and I would like to thank the teachers who made time for their learners to create their artworks.

“It’s so important that children have time to be creative.”

Amy Emerson, art co-ordinator at Harton Primary School, said: “At Harton Primary School we value the arts and strive to give a broad and balanced curriculum.

“To raise aspirations, the whole school participated in The Lambton Worm drawing challenge.

“The high level of enjoyment and engagement shown by the pupils was reflected through the detailed artwork that was produced.”

The Brave and Bold Sir John Lambton, played by Steven Lee Hamilton, checks out the artwork from young fans in the Step Up Gallery.

Some of the panto characters even made an appearance, including Dame Bella Ballcock, played by Ray Spencer, Arbuthnot, played by David John Hopper, and The Brave and Bold Sir John, played by Steven Lee Hamilton.

Biddick Hall Infant and Nursery School assistant headteacher Laura Burdon said: “When Dame Bella and Arbuthnot visited Biddick Hall Infant and Nursery School, they asked the children to design their own version of The Lambton Worm from the pantomime.

“The children’s work was inspired by the costumes worn by the characters they met.

“They can’t wait to see their designs in the gallery when they come to see the pantomime.”

The closing date for applications to have work displayed ahead of next year’s panto, Beauty and the Beast, is October 31, 2018, with submissions invited from September next year.

For more information on how to get involved, contact Elizabeth on 0191 427 8198 or email elizabeth@customshouse.co.uk.

The Lambton Worm runs at the Customs House until Saturday, January 6, 2018.

Tickets, priced from £9.99, are available from 0191 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.