Children set to enjoy week of unicorns, dragons and monsters in South Shields

Visitors to a South Tyneside attraction will be transported into a world of unicorns, dragons and monsters next week.

Youngsters will get the chance to let their imaginations run riot in a half-term programme at The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, in Market Place, South Shields.

It ties in with the Monsters! The good, The Bad and The Ugly, exhibition at The Word.

There will be craft sessions, coding and even laser cutting, with the week set along the theme of mystical and mythical creatures.

Visitors will get the chance to create characters of their own, with the programme tying in with The Word’s current exhibition – Monsters! The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly – which runs until January 2019.

Tania Robinson, head of marketing and culture at The Word, said: “Visitors can meet Boris Karloff’s classic movie monster in Dr Frankenstein’s lab, see what it feels like to be held by King Kong and take a selfie with Sulley from Monsters Inc.

“So, we’ve got plenty on offer throughout half-term to keep little monsters of all ages thoroughly entertained.”

All events must be booked in advance via www.theworduk.org/may-half-term

Here is the full listing of half-term events at The Word.

Arts and Crafts

Monday and Thursday, 10am-11am and 2.30pm–3.30pm.

To attend, it costs £1 per child, which is to be paid when entering StoryWorld.

Children will make a range of dragon and unicorn-themed crafts at this family-friendly session.

There is a maximum of one adult per child. Children under eight must have an adult present.

Coding Club – Dragon Blast

Wednesday and Thursday, 10am-11am.

It costs £3.50 per child, and is suitable for those aged between six and eight.

Children will learn all about sequencing, loops, conditional logic and debugging in a quest for treasure.

They will choose their dragon and blast their way through obstacles, gaining power-ups on their journey through the mystical jungle.

Coding Club – Make your own monster

Wednesday and Thursday, 11.30am-12.30pm

These sessions are priced at £3.50 per child, and are suitable for children aged between nine and 11.

They will learn all about sequencing and ordering, and create fun monster characters in an interactive coding session.

Children will learn how to problem solve while using drag and drop blocks to create their own programmes.

FabLab Drop-in

Wednesday, 1.30pm-3pm

Prices for this session start from £4, and it is suitable for all ages.

Children can see how easy it is to make a monster key-ring or other monstrous souvenir using laser cutters.

They can also drew their monster and let staff turn their creation into a keyring or coaster, or add their name to an already designed monster range to make a personal memento.

There is a small charge depending on what is created. For example, keyrings start at £4 each.

Monster Laser Fun for Children

Thursday, 1pm–3.30pm

This costs £12.50 per person, and is suitable for children aged between nine and 14.

Children will be able to design something monster-related with laser cutters, and see their design come to life.

They can design a keyring, coaster or even a monster themed ear-phones tidy.

Magical tales of unicorns and dragons

Friday, 10.30am, 12.45pm and 2.15pm

This session costs £3.50 for children, £2.50 for adults, £10.50 for a family of four and £1 for children aged under 12 months, which is to be paid at the shop on the day, or £25 for a group ticket.

It is suitable for under-sevens and their families.

Visitors will be transported into a world of magic and imagination in an interactive and immersive StoryWorld session.

Children under seven and their families will enjoy tales of dragons and unicorns, sing songs, and take part in dragon and unicorn-themed crafts and activities.

Monsters! The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly

This is free to attend, and is suitable for all ages.

The family-friendly exhibition has arrived at The Word!

Monsters come in all shapes and sizes and visitors can find out all about them at the exhibition.

They can also read all about children’s favourites such as the Gruffalo and Shrek and be reminded of the monsters from Hollywood’s golden age: Dracula, Wolf Man and the Mummy.