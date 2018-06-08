Children to take part in South Tyneside Festival Summer Parade

A group of youngsters will take part in the spectacular opening of South Tyneside Festival thanks to support from an award-winning arts project.

More than 30 girls from the Bright Futures were given a grant of £400 By The Cultural Spring to pay for costumes to transform them into fairies at South Tyneside Festival’s Summer Parade on Saturday, June 30.

The theme of this year’s parade is monsters, myths and magic.

The grant is from the Cultural Spring’s Your Art Fund, which over the last four years has invested more than £80,000 into local communities.

Dominique Hendry, project worker at Bright Futures, said: “The Cultural Spring’s grant will make a real difference and we’re already started preparing for the parade. We took part in last year’s event, but many of the girls didn’t have costumes.”

Bright Futures is a charity working with girls and young women. The charity runs the Mini Ambassadors programme on behalf of Clarion Housing Group.

Dominique added: “Our Mini Ambassadors group meets every Thursday between 3.35pm and 4.45pm at Sutton Hall on Prince Edward Road, South Shields. The group aims to raise the confidence of our girls by encouraging them to increase their friendships groups through games, arts and crafts and sporting activities.”

Other South Tyneside recipients of this round of Your Arts support included: Apna Ghar Sewing Club, £400; Big Local Central’s Introduction to Glass Fusing, £400 and Horsley Hill Youth Project’s arts activities, £390.

Emma Horsman, project director for the Cultural Spring, said: “Bright Futures is just the sort of community group that Your Art is aimed at supporting, and we’re delighted that the girls will be part of the Summer Parade thanks to our help.”

Your Art applications must include a brief proposal including a timetable, and a budget.

Proposals should be sent to YourArt@theculturalspring.org.uk or to Michael Barrass – Michael.Barrass@theculturalspring.org.uk - at the Customs House, Mill Dam, South Shields, NE33 1ES.