Chloe and Liam remembered in sea of blue and pink across South Tyneside

Hundreds of people showed their support for Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry’s legacy as they sported the colours pink and blue, yesterday.

From wearing of wristbands to window displays - the colours that have grown to symbolise the couple’s love and togetherness was clear to be seen across the borough.

St Wilfrid's RC College one anniversary service for Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry. From left Rebecca Price and Emily Scott with memorial plaque

The colours represent the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust - which their families set up to support young sports people and performers and help them “folow their dreams.”

At Lee’s Bakery in South Shields, more than 500 cupcakes were sold to customers with proceeds going to the Trust.

Hundreds of school pupils across South Tyneside also wore pink and blue as part of their uniform with some schools relaxing their uniform rules completely for the day.

At St Peter and St Paul’s RC Primary School - where Liam’s mam Caroline worked - youngsters, inspired by the ethos of the Trust, wrote of their aspirations down on a collection of pink and blue hearts.

The pupils have written their aspirations on pink and blue hearts. Andrea Hawkins

A special assembly was also held where pupils sang a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s perfect and Ariana Grande’s One Last Time.

Andrea Hawkins, schools council co-ordinator said: “The pupils have been writing their aspirations on pink and blue hearts and have started designing a plaque which will be placed on a bench for Chloe and Liam.”

At Harton Technology College, where Chloe was a pupil, students were invited to wear pink and blue as a show of support for the parents.

Sir Ken Gibson, executive head teacher, said: “It’s obviously a sad day but I have took a leaf out of Lisa and the family’s book, and to try to really remember Chloe in a positive way. It’s very easy to get down, certainly for the family and close friends, it’s quite a traumatic day and I have got the utmost respect and admiration for their families and friends.”

Lee's Bakery cake sale in memory of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry on the first year anniversary. From left manager Clare Campbell, Andrew Gregg, Kate Fishwick and Carole Cook

At St Wilfrid’s RC Technology College where Liam was a former pupil, a service took place before a plaque was placed in a garden of remembrance.

Head of school Peter Mitchell said: “It was the hardest thing in my professional career when I had to break the news to the staff, that Liam was one of those who had been killed in Manchester.

“There was a huge sense of loss of someone from our own community.

“The pupils were invited to wear blue and pink and they have responded in a fantastic manner, as they did last year.”

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry one year anniversary tribute at Harton Academy. From left Libby Taylor, 13, Sir Ken Gibbson executive headteacher, Eli-Jo House, 12 and Charlotte Harwood, 12.

Last night, Marsden Cricket Club, where Liam played, staged their own tribute to the couple ahead of an under 18 game.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry one year anniversary tribute at Saint Peter and Paul RC Primary School