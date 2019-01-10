Chloe and Liam’s parents back call for concert security to be made tighter

The parents of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry have given their support to a petition calling for metal detectors and mandatory bag searches at concerts in the wake of a terror attack in Manchester.

The young couple, from South Shields, were named alongside 20 others, including three people from the North East, who lost their lives in the atrocity which unfolded at the city’s arena on May 22, 2017.

The Manchester Arena blast which claimed 22 lives

Others killed in the attack from the region are: Hartlepool-born Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 51; and Philip Tron, 32, and his partner’s daughter Courtney Boyle, 19, from Gateshead.

Last month, Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett, 29, was also killed, launched a petition calling for additional security checks to become law.

While the parents of Chloe, 17 and Liam, 19, wished not to comment on the issue, they have said they support the petition - which has so far attracted more than 6,000 signatures so far and shared the petition on social media.

Figen’s petition needs 10,000 signatures before the government will issue a response, and 100,000 signatures before it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

I was at a concert last week and nobody checked tickets or bags Figen Murray

Figen said: “My son Martyn Hett was one of the 22 people murdered in May 2017 at the Manchester Arena whilst attending a concert.

“I wrongly assumed that since this tragedy event organisers have significantly increased security checks. I was at a concert last week and nobody checked tickets or bags.”

Figen said that there are good examples of security at a number of places - but wants to see a standard set across the country.

In the petition, she added: “This needs to be standardised as a legal obligation, not a discretionary choice.”

To view or sign the petition, you can visit it online here.