Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust getting set for jam-packed year of events

A Trust created as a tribute to the lives of a South Tyneside couple is gearing up for a jam-packed year of events.

People are stepping forward to host fundraisers throughout 2018 in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Launched last year, it was set up to nurture the talents of young aspiring sportspeople and performers to help them to reach their full potential - something the much-loved couple will never be able to do.

Chloe Rutherford, 17 - a talented performer - and Liam Curry, 19, - a keen cricketer - were killed when they were caught up in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in last May.

Since then, family, friends and strangers have rallied round to host a number of fundraising events to help the Trust get off the ground.

A number of performers and sportspeople have also benefitted from bursaries from the money collected, since the Trust launched.

Chloe’s mam Lisa, said: “It’s still overwhelming the support we are receiving. It sill takes my breath away that people are still being so supportive.

“Having the Trust gives us a reason to get up in a morning. It’s hard but it’s something we wouldn’t be able to do without the help and support of the community.”

During 2018, a number of events are being planned including a Trust ball, dance show and golf tournament while others are rallying the troops to take part in fitness obstacles and runs.

Meanwhile, money is continuing to come into the Trust from events held in the run up to Christmas.

St Wilfrid’s RC College held a Christmas jumper day raising £603 for the Trust.

Application forms are now available on the Trust’s Facebook page Chloe & Liam Together Trust for anyone wishing to apply for one of the bursaries available.

The deadline for the next round of bursaries will be mid-March with decisions to be taken at the end of the month.