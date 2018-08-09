Chloe and Liam Trust helps performers to follow their dreams

Two aspiring performers are being given the chance to follow their dreams with the help of a Trust created as a lasting-legacy to a much-loved South Tyneside couple.

Katie Reed and Amy Heads will be setting off to start their journey’s at two prestigious performing arts schools in September.

Katie Reed is to receive a busary from the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

The pair both hope to one day take their talents onto the West End stage.

Katie, 18, from South Shields, will be heading off to Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts while Amy, 20, from Newcastle, will be heading off to Bird College of Performing Arts - both London.

Both will be studying a foundation course ahead of a three-year degree in Musical Theatre.

Their journey’s are being supported by the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, who have released just over £50,000 worth of bursaries in the latest round of applications.

The charity was created as a lasting legacy to Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry who were killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack, last May.

Chloe, 17, was a talented performer while Liam, 19, was a gifted cricketer and it is hoped the Trust will help enable young aspiring performers and sportspeople to follow their dreams in their chosen talents - something both Chloe and Liam were robbed the chance of doing.

Katie passed several auditions to secure her place at Mountview, whose alumni include Twiggy, Amanda Holden, Mina Anwar, Douglas Henshall and Don Gilet, said: “I’m quite excited about going to Mountview. I don’t think the nerves have kicked in yet. Hopefully, once I’ve completed the foundation degree, I will be able to go on to do a three-year course and that will lead to a career in musical theatre.”

Katie’s dad Paul said: “We are extremely proud of Katie but without the help of the Trust we would have been lost.

Amy Heads has received a bursary

“Katie was all over the country auditioning but this is the one she was holding out for.

“We are just so grateful to the Trust, as it was going to be a real struggle to get her there and keep her there for the year. We can’t thank them enough.”

Amy, who has been studying dance for the past two years at Newcastle College, said: “I had just finished studying dance at Newcastle College, but I was really interested in musical theatre.

“I auditioned for Bird College and was accepted onto the foundation course so I could gain further experience in singing and acting also.

“I have been moving more and more towards musical theatre and Bird College is one of the best college’s there is around but it does cost a lot of money.

“When I got the phonecall from the Trust to say they would help me, it was quite a huge relief. I have worked so hard for a place, I would have been devastated if I could then not go.

“I can’t say thank you enough to the Trust for helping to give me this opportunity.”

For information on the Trust visit Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust on facebook.