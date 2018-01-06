Chloe and Liam Trust helps young archer stay on target for Team GB dream

A South Tyneside archer is hoping a bursary will help him stay on target to fulfil his dream of representing his country.

Teenager Dillon Crow was inspired to take up the sport, which has now become his passion, after watching a remake of Robin Hood.

Archer Dillon Crow, 15 receives a bursery from the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

Five years ago he picked up his first bow and arrow when he joined Cleadon Archers and hasn’t looking back since.

He has taken part in a number of competitions, making his way to becoming a Junior Master Bowman - the highest classification he can achieve at his age.

Now, at 15-years-old the Harton Technology School pupil has set his sights on one day representing Team GB in the sport.

He is being helped on his way with a boost from the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust which has enabled him to buy new equipment to further his ambition.

Having the bursary has really helped and I can’t thank the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust enough for their support. Dillon Crow

Dillon, from Suffolk Gardens, in Marsden, South Shields, said: “I have taken part in a number of county competitions and now I will be taking part in national competitions.

“The bursary has enabled me to buy some equipment, arrows for outdoor sessions and a release aid.

“The equipment is quite expensive, without the bursary it would have taken me a while to be able to buy it.

“Having the bursary has really helped and I can’t thank the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust enough for their support.”

The Chloe and Liam Together Trust was created following the deaths of Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19 in the Manchester Arena bomb attack last May.

The Trust was set up by the couple’s families as a legacy to the pair who were described as “perfect” for each other.

Chloe was a talented musician and performer while Liam was gifted in the sport of cricket.

The Trust aims to help nurture the talents of those within the world of performance and sport by supporting them to reach their full potential - through the use of bursaries - something Chloe and Liam were robbed of the chance to do.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford

Since the Trust was launched last year, a number of bursaries have been paid out to help support talented youngsters including to Best of South Tyneside Award winners, singer Ellie Stephenson and horse showjumper Billy Luther.

For Trust details visit the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust page on Facebook.