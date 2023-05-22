Today, (May 22, 2023) marks six years since the Manchester atrocity which tragically took the lives of 22 innocent people at an Ariana Grande concert, including South Shields couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

The young couple, aged 17 and 19 years old were described as “totally in love” by their families, who set up The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust in honour of their children, who were both incredibly talented individuals in sport and performing arts.

The registered charity helps to financially support and inspire young people to achieve their dreams and goals in those industries, and has helped over 1,000 individuals to reach their full potential in various ways.

May 22 is now known as pink and blue day in South Tyneside, as residents wear the colours in memory of Chloe and Liam, and help to raise money for the trust.

Businesses across South Tyneside have also shown their support to Chloe and Liam’s families today, including Black Sheep Fitness Academy, Marsden Cricket Club and Hedworth Hall.

Chloe and Liam’s memorial bench, which sits at South Shields Town Hall, has been adorned with pink and blue flowers, as people all over South Shields pay their respects to the couple.

The families of Chloe and Liam posted to The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust social media pages to write: “A huge thank you to everyone who have already held a Pink&blue day celebration, we are very appreciative of everyone’s love and support towards our beautiful kids.

“Tomorrow the 22nd, the first time it has fallen on a Monday is a very difficult day for both families but seeing everyone’s photos really helps us get through the day.

“Please join us at 22.31 and raise a glass for Chloe & Liam and all the beautiful souls who lost their lives that horrendous night, please use the hashtag #raiseforthe22 so we can see all your photos 💗💙”

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

A charity ball will be held by The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust at the Hilton Hotel in Gateshead on July 9 2023. The event will celebrate the achievements of the trust, while continuing to raise funds, so that the trust can continue to help talented people in the North East. The event has limited availability, but those wishing to attend can email [email protected]

To donate to The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, please visit their website.