Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry charity legacy supports budding young stars in North East

A charity set up as a lasting legacy to two South Tyneside sweethearts is continuing to help young people make their dreams come true.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust supports budding sport stars and performers to reach their full potential through its bursary scheme.

Brook Miller

The Trust was set up following the death of Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, in last May’s Manchester Arena bomb attack.

Chloe was a gifted performer while Liam was a talented cricketer.

Amongst those supported in the recent round of funding are Brook Miller, Dino Karakostas, Abigail Flood and Laura Robinson.

Brook 16, from Cullercoats, North Tyneside, is to study arts and music at East London College.

The teenager sings and plays the guitar and featured in CBBC Got What it Takes.

His mam said: “He just wanted to do anything in music. My daughter knew Chloe from college that’s how we found out about the Trust,

“It is so expensive for him to be in London so the money from the Trust is really helping. When we received the phone call I was so relieved as it does take a huge amount of pressure off me.

“We can’t thank the Trust enough for the help they have given us.”

Dino Karakostas

Dino Karakostas’s place at Sylvia Young’s Theatre School was saved after lack of funding could have forced him to give up his studies and dream of becoming an actor.

The 12-year-old, from Hartlepool, received a bursary for the Trust just in time before his mum Leigh was going to be forced to make the agonising decision of pulling him out of the prestigious London theatre school.

Mam Leigh said: “Dino absolutely loves the school and he is so determined, but I just didn’t know how I was going to find the money.

for him to continue.

Laura Robinson

“I applied to the Trust and when they called me I was in tears, I thought I would have to tell Dino he couldn’t go back in September - it

“The Trust has been our saving grace. It was Lisa, Chloe’s mam, who had called me and we were both crying on the phone.

“What they have done with the Trust is absolutely amazing.”

Abigail Flood from Whitley Bay is now studying at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and hopes to one day become a musician in an Orchestra.

She said: “It was through a family friend I got in touch with the Trust. I applied and was quite shocked when I received a phone call.

“Being a musician can be quite costly and being supported in this way does help a lot. I’m so grateful to the Trust for helping me.”

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

Laura Robinson, 19, from Newcastle is currently in her first year at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, which is being funded by her family.

The 19-year-old who is studying musical theatre, said: “My dad is working really hard to help fund my time here so for the Trust to support me with a bursary is such a massive help.

“When they contacted me to say I had been successful, I just cried down the phone as it meant so much to me.”