Christmas at the Metrocentre: Wreath making, charity donations, Elf Academy, and more

The festive spirit is in full swing at the Metrocentre.

The 2024 Christmas season has officially arrived and many across the North East will no doubt be visiting the Metrocentre this festive period.

To make this Christmas even more special, the Gateshead shopping centre is putting on a host events and activities for members of the public to get involved in.

Helen Atkinson, Metrocentre marketing manager, has expressed her joy at being able to bring the Christmas magic to the shopping centre this festive season.

She said: “We’re excited to bring even more festive magic to Metrocentre this Christmas, offering something for everyone—whether you're shopping for the perfect gift, enjoying seasonal entertainment, or taking advantage of our stress-free services.

“We want to help our visitors make the most of the season and create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.”

The Metrocentre has revealed its full Christmas offering. | Other 3rd Party

This is everything that is happening at the Metrocentre this Christmas:

Santa’s Elf Academy and Grotto

The Metrocentre has launched its brand new interactive Christmas Grotto experience in the form of Santa’s Elf Academy.

Children will be able to complete fun activities like Northern Lights laser training and stealthy present-placing practice.

Each child will meet Santa and leave with a special gift - SEND-friendly sessions are also available.

The Elf Academy will run from November 16 until December 24 and is located in the shopping centre’s Lower Blue Mall.

Prices start from £10 per child and tickets are available at: https://metrocentre.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.

Skate Metrocentre - Nice Ice Baby ice rink

The Metrocentre has launched its real ice rink that is perfect for all ages and skill levels.

The fully covered skating rink means that it can be enjoyed in all weathers throughout the festive season.

Group discounts and professional ice skating coaches are available to ensure that it is the ultimate winter activity to enjoy with family and friends this Christmas.

The ice rink is open from November 15 until January 5, 2025. Tickets are available at: https://www.iceleisure.co.uk/skatemetrocentre.

Santa's Elf Academy is based in the Lower Blue Mall. | Other 3rd Party

Extended opening hours

The Metrocentre has announced extended opening hours for the 2024 Christmas season to give visitors more time to shop for Christmas.

The opening hours this festive season are as follows:

Monday-Friday: 9am until 9pm.

Saturday: 9am until 8pm.

Sunday: 11am until 5pm.

Brand new decorations

The Metrocentre is making Christmas ever more special as it showcases its brand new Christmas decorations in each mall.

Visitors can enjoy a visual feast of twinkling lights, festive details in Metrocentre’s signature colours, and the return of the beloved iconic reindeer outside the Green Mall.

Christmas wreath workshop

Visitors can get creative at an exclusive wreath-making workshop, hosted by Flowers by Hayley.

For £35 per persons, participants will be given expert guidance, all materials, light refreshments, and a glass of fizz during the session.

You will then be able to take home your own Christmas wreath to display throughout the festive season.

Limited spaces are available to book. This can be done via email: [email protected] or visit @flowersby_hayley on Instagram.

The wreath making will take place on Thursday, November 28, between 7pm and 9pm at the Metrocentre’s Community Hub.

Fern & Ivy pop-up shop

Fern & Ivy’s pop-up shop is set to be based in the Lower Town Square from Friday, November 22, until Sunday, November 24.

The vendor will be selling luxury fresh door wreaths, table centrepieces, and Christmas accessories.

This year, Fern & Ivy are also offering wreath-making kits that are perfect for creating your own festive wreath or hosting a wreath-making party with friends.

The Metrocentre's ice rink will run until January 5, 2025. | Other 3rd Party

Marie Curie gift wrapping station

You can take the stress of our wrapping your presents and visit the Marie Curie gift wrapping kiosk at the Metrocentre.

Volunteers from the charity will be on hand to wrap all your Christmas presents of all shapes and sizes in return for a charitable donation, with all funds going towards supporting Marie Curie services in the North East.

Based in the Upper Town Square, in the Green Mall, the wrapping station will run from Monday, December 9, until Tuesday, December 24.

The opening hours are 9am-7pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

Mission Christmas Giving Box

Members of the public can make Christmas special for local children by supporting the Hits Radio North East’s Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign.

Visitors to the Metrocentre can buy an extra gift and drop it off unwrapped into the Metrocentre Giving Box, based in Exhibition Square, near Primark, from November 18 until December 18.

All donations will be distributed to disadvantaged children in the region.

Children can get fully immersed in Santa's Elf Academy at the Metrocentre. | Other 3rd Party

Citizens Advice Winter Warmer donation point

The shopping centre has once again partnered with Citizens Advice Gateshead for its Winter Warmer campaign.

Members of the public are encouraged to help those in need by donating essential items such as hats, scarves, or hot water bottles to help families stay warm during the colder months.

This will be located in the Lower Green Mall, near M&S.