Christmas comes early to Jarrow Morrisons as staff create Home Alone parody video

The supermarket team behind a viral version of Michael Jackson's Thriller are back with a Christmas special.

Staff at Morrisons in Jarrow have been getting in the festive spirit early with the release of a Christmas video, broadcast on their YouTube channel for the first time today.

The footage, which parodies cult classic Home Alone in parts, was filmed at the store over the last two Sundays - before and after the shop opened.

After their take on Thriller, created especially for Halloween, racked up more than 223,000 views on YouTube, the team decided to get together for another special release due to popular demand from customers.

David Merriman, duty manager, said the idea came from store manager David Grey, who put the feelers out to see which staff wanted to get involved.

Doing the Christmas shopping. Picture: Jarrow Morrisons on YouTube.

Forty-five colleagues gave up their free time to get involved in the production, which was shot on an iPhone 6.

Mr Merriman continued: "It's great for morale and there's a really good feeling in the store. A lot of people were waiting for the video to be released."

After filming finished on Sunday, the finishing touches were added before it was released at midnight on Tuesday.

Customers had already been contacting the store to ask when it would be ready.

The supermarket sweep begins! Picture: Jarrow Morrisons on YouTube.

As well as seeing customers dash up and down the aisles to finish their Christmas shopping with minutes to spare, staff stretch their vocal chords and sing along to Shakin Stevens' Merry Christmas Everyone.

Already looking forward to the next video?

Mr Merriman added: "There are a few ideas ahead. Watch this space!"