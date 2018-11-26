Christmas countdown begins in Hebburn with festive lights switch-on

Christmas has officially arrived in Hebburn with the town’s festive lights being switched on.

People of all ages braved the cold, wet weather to be part of the annual event held in Fountains Park.

Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Norman Dick does the honours at Hebburn Christmas lights switch on. Picture by Tom Banks

Crowds were entertained with the vocal talents of youngsters from St Aloysius RC Primary School choir and a brass quartet.

Those who had gathered to see the area lit up in Christmas lighting, were entertained by magician Mr Merlin who wowed people with his tricks.

Festive favourite Santa and his Elf also made an appearance.

Helping to get people into the festive mood was compere Custns House eecutive director Ray Spencer who kickstarted the official countdown to Christmas.

The lights were switched on by the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside Coun Norman Dick and Jean Williamson

Coun Dick said: “The whole event was brilliant from start to finish - apart from the rain - but even that didn’t spoil the atmosphere.

“The children from St Aloysius sang their little hearts out and done their school proud.

“It was just brilliant to see so many people turn out for the event to celebrate the start of Christmas in Hebburn.”

The Hebburn Christmas lights switch on. Picture by Tom Banks

The lighting festivities is part of South Tyneside’s Christmas Wonderland programme.