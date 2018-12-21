Christmas events kick off the fun in South Tyneside

Christmas fever was in full swing in South Tyneside with parties and festive fairs.

Around 50 members of Bamburgh Grove social group came together to enjoy a special buffet lunch and entertainment.

Meadow Care Home resident Carol Herron, left, and activities co-ordinator Julie Carr, right, meet Santa.

The event, held at Bamburgh Grove unit for elderlt people in Jarrow, was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside Coun Ken Stephenson and Cathy Stephenson who joined in with the festive fun.

Margaret Sayers, secretary of the social group, said: “We had around 50 people at the event and it was such a lovely atmosphere.

“The Mayor and Mayoress called in which was really nice and it was nice to have some of our original members at the party.

“We had held Christmas dinners every year since 2011 and they have always gone down well.

“This year we decided to do a buffet and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

At Meadows Care Home in New Road, Boldon Colliery, the festive season is in full swing following a Christmas fayre.

Residents were joined by their relatives for an afternoon of entertainment including a visit from Santa for youngsters.

Deputy manager Hannah Coyne said: “It was a really nice day and everyone had a great time.

“Staff members came in with their families and everyone joined in the fun. I even brought my dog Rudolph in to see everyone.”