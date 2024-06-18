Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cleadon Little Theatre chair Maggie Burns MBE has asked members of the public to help the group as urgent repairs are needed, including major fixes to the roof

The chair of Cleadon Little Theatre has called on the public for help in fixing the historic venue’s roof.

Repairs to the structure of the roof have been valued at anywhere between £36,000 to £50,000, with Maggie Burns MBE asking members of the public to help the iconic building. Ongoing repairs have seen the theatre group dig deep and raise money through charity nights and auctions, but a new roof “wouldn’t be possible” without funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Shields Gazette, Maggie said: “We are a registered charity with the Charities Commission and have been for a number of years. Any money we make from the hires- we use to pay our bills and update the theatre. We have improved the heating system, upgraded the seating, put in a small bar, and installed new lighting.

“We’ve tried to make a theatre that people will continue to support. Unfortunately because of the age of the building -parts of it are in disrepair, mainly the roof. This takes up a lot of our time and money. Over the years we have spent money on repairing the roof, but what we really need is a new roof.

“Without funding that wouldn’t be possible, the quotes we’ve received start from £36k -£50k. We are doing everything we can to raise money ourselves by doing charity nights, raffles, auctions and our Go Fund page.

“I believe our Theatre needs to be saved not only because it has been a major part of community life for nearly 80 years, but theatres need to be preserved for future generations. We are living more and more in a virtual world and a live theatre has so much more to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theatre is a frequent visiting spot of Coronation Street actor Steven Arnold, who plays Ashley on the long-running soap. Rosie Ramsey has also appeared with an Open Mic night for budding singers, while George Heron runs the adult drama class at the theatre.