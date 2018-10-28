Cliff top drama as rescuers talk person back from wrong side of barriers at Marsden

A person was talked back onto the right side of barriers after being spotted on Marsden cliffs.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team along with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called out today at 8.50am.

Police were already talking with the person who was on the wrong side of barriers north of Marsden Grotto.

A cliff rescue was set up to enable a rescue technician to get closer to the individual, but after a few minutes the person asked to speak to the police officer they’d been talking to.

The officer was fitted with a harness and belayed past the barrier so they could be closer to the person, who eventually came back to safety and was placed into the care of the police.

