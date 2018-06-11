Cliff top rescue in South Tyneside

Emergency crews were called to rescue someone from the cliff top at Marsden last night.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, Northumbria Police and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were all called to Marsden Grotto around 11pm where a person was on the wrong side of the railings.

A spokesman for Sunderland Coastguard said: "As we arrived on scene the person was being spoken to by police.

"At the same time members of SSVLB, who were being relocated to the beach below, came across an intoxicated female at the bottom of the steps at Redwell Bank.

"Two of our officers proceeded to Redwell Bank to assist SSVLB and police with bringing the female off the beach."

Police eventually talked the person at the top of the cliffs to return to safety and into their care.