Clifftop drama after concerns raised for man in South Shields

Emergency services were scrambled to the coast at South Shields after concerns were raised for a man.

Life brigade teams, fire crews and police were sent to Frenchman's Bay at about 11.30am.

The man spoke to police officers through his car window before being taken to their vehicle and away from the cliff edge.

The incident was brought to an end before 12.30pm.

A post by South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) on Facebook said: "The team were contacted to assist police after a report of a distressed male.

"SSB arrived on scene and was informed by police that the male was speaking to officers through the car window.

"After updating, Humber SSB was informed that Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and the Tynemouth Lifeboat were also en route, however after a few minutes police officers encouraged the male to get into their vehicle and away from the cliff edge.

"Humber were updated and teams stood down at 12.27pm.

"Remember, for all coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team added: "We were called today along with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service to assist Northumbria Police with an incident around Frenchman’s Bay where there were concerns for a vehicle on the cliff top.

"We proceeded to the incident but were stood down on arrival as it had been resolved."

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 11.30am today to Marsden Cliffs following concern for a man.

"The man was subsequently brought to safety."