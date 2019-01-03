Club's plea for fans to behave themselves at FA Vase clash

Bosses at Hebburn Town FC say that "inappropriate behaviour" from spectators will not be tolerated at Saturday's FA Vase clash with Shepshed Dynamo.

The Hornets take on the Leicestershire side in the fourth round on the competition at The Energy Check Sports Ground.

The game has a 3pm kick-off.

Ahead of the match, Hebburn Town bosses have issued advice to supporters who will be attending the game on the club's website .

It reads: "The information has been shared to ensure the smoothest of operations allowing everyone to enjoy the event as much as possible whilst keeping disruption to a minimum for our friends and neighbours.

"Residential Location – As our ground is located in the middle of a residential estate, we ask all spectators to respect our neighbours at all times when travelling to and from the ground before and after the game.

"Travelling to the game – The site has limited car parking itself and very few spaces outside the ground on North & South Drive (Ground Side), therefore we urge spectators for both teams to utilise public transport or taxis to get to the ground wherever possible.

"We are a short walk away from Hebburn Metro station and the large Hebburn Shopping Centre car park.

"We have a great relationship with our neighbours and we’d like to keep it that way, so please respect our neighbours and use common sense when parking.

"We have been made aware parking wardens will be in duty throughout the day.

"Turnstiles – There will be two turnstiles in operation on the day and they will all open at 12pm.

"Entry will only be allowed if you have a valid ticket or pay the required entry fee.

"All turnstiles will have stewards in operation.

"We have planned for spectators to use Entrance A (North Drive Eastern Entrance – Near Victoria Road), Entrance B for players and officials and home support.

"Facilities – The club have ensured adequate facilities will be in place to meet the demand of a large crowd.

"Alcohol will be on sale within the sports bar (plastic glasses) and will be open from 12pm on the day, with food available from the onsite “Hungry Hornet Cafe” .

"Toilets are available within the sports club itself.

"Community Event & Respect – As a community club we very much promote a family event at all our games and strongly follow the “Respect Campaign”.

"As children will be in attendance, we do not tolerate bad language or inappropriate behaviour and we ask that all spectators respect our “community ethos” and have a enjoyable afternoon with some good football on show.

"In case of emergency – In the unlikely event there is an emergency on the day an announcement will be made via the tannoy explaining to spectators on evacuation procedure.

"The site has three main exits (the same locations as the entrances) where stewards and club personnel will guide spectators to if required.

"We hope everyone has a great day and you experience a warm Hornets welcome that will see you return to watch another game in the near future."