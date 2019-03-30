Coastal lovers called on to unite to clean up South Shields beach

Coastal groups are aiming to unite and tackle littler on a South Tyneside beach.

The Big Spring Beach Clean (BSBC) will be taking place on Saturday, April 6 a Littlehaven Beach in South Shields at 10am.

The initiative is the largest volunteer beach cleaning project in the UK

Linda Lambert, from Surfers Against Sewage, which is spearheading the operation, said “Over 74,000 people have been involved in 1,775 beach cleans nationally over the last few years.

“Having a clean in Littlehaven is a great chance to improve the environment for the local wildlife and make it look even more beautiful.”

She added: “We Shields folk are well known as ‘Sanddancers’ but lets face it, who wants to dance on sand riddled with litter.”

Local groups including the Plastic Free South Tyneside Facebook Group, South Shields Surf Club, South Tyneside Green Party and Community group Williby Roc’s are all supporting the event and members will be helping to clean up.

All cleaning equipment will be provided to volunteers of all ages can get involved..

Linda added: “Suitable litter picking equipment will be supplied and to participants and there is no lower age limit.

“We want anyone and everyone to come.

“Bring your family, bring your pet, bring your boss!

“We will meet at Minchella’s at Littlehaven at 10am”

For further information contact Linda by emailing lindambell@gmail.com or join The Plastic Free South Tyneside Facebook Group.

For more details about the BSBC, visit www.sas.org.uk.