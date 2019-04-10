Coastal search for teenage girl brings together emergency services

Concerns for a 16-year-old girl led to an emergency response along a stretch of coastline tonight.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team joined South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade as they were called in to support Northumbria Police in looking for the teenager, who has been described as vulnerable.

The report was made just after 9.30pm today and centred on the Marsden area of South Shields.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "As Coastguards were making their way, word was received that female had been found in a coastal area to the north and was with police.

"All resources were stood down."