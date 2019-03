The Coastguard were called to help a person who had become stuck in the sand in their wheelchair.

The incident happened at around 4pm today near to the skate park on the promenade, close to the South Shields pier.

A person in a wheelchair had come off the path and become stuck in the sand.

The Coastguard they were called by the individual to help and attended the scene.

The person is believed to be uninjured.