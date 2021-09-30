Coastguard rescue dog found hiding in a cave at Marsden

Members of the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called out shortly after 9.15am on Thursday, September 30 to reports of a dog hiding in a cave at Marsden.

The large dog was spotted with a collar and lead on but there was no sign of the dog’s owner.

While rescue teams were waiting, a man approached them on the cliff top to ask if they had seen a dog.

Volunteers escorted him to the location and he was reunited with his dog who was willing to come out of the cave.

A SSVLB spokesperson said: “The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to Marsden after workmen reported a large dog hiding in a small cave with a collar and leader on but no sign of the owner.

“As team members attempted to encourage it out it became very aggressive. We asked police to call for a dog handler as they have the necessary skills and equipment.

"While we were waiting a male approached team members on the cliff top asking if they had seen a dog.

“They escorted him to the location and reunited him with his dog who happily came out of the cave. He informed us that the dog had pulled from his grasp and ran off."

