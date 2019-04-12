Coastguard rescue teams called out after 'vulnerable' woman found on cliffs in South Shields

Coastguard rescue teams were called out after a woman was found on cliffs in South Shields.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team reported that volunteers went to the scene at Trow Rock after a "vulnerable female" was found.

The team along with South Shields Volunteer Lifeboat Brigade assisted police.

Thankfully the woman was able to speak to a police officer and was eventually escorted to safety.

A post on Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team's Facebook page read: "Together with SSVLB, called to Trow Rock, South Shields to assist Northumbria Police with vulnerable female.

"After engagement with police officer, female escorted to safety and taken into police care."

The incident happened shortly before 3.45pm today.

