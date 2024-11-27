A teenager took a weapon to a college building to confront a student who was attending a class inside.

Kenzie Samboer was armed with a pole when he turned up at South Tyneside College in South Shields, South Tyneside, to challenge a rival to a fight on April 25 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Samboer, who was with others, told the student to "come outside for a one on one" before staff intervened and the police were called.

Almost a year later, in April this year, Samboer saw his ex-girlfriend with a new boyfriend in South Shields town centre, produced a knife and started to "lunge" at the male.

Samboer, 19, of John Reid Road, South Shields, admitted possessing a weapon on educational premises and threatening with a bladed article.

Katie Spence, defending, said Samboer spent five months in custody on remand before he was allowed bail and told the court: "It knocked the wind out of his sails. He hated it and doesn't want to go back under any circumstances."

Miss Spence said Samboer has a supportive family, who moved him to the North East from London to get away from issues there.

Judge Robert Spragg said probation officials determined Samboer had "a need to maintain kudos" in front of his peer group, without considering the consequences and that he spoke with "bravado".

But Judge Spragg added: "It does seem the penny might be starting to drop."It appears this has been something of a wake-up call for you."Judge Spragg sentenced Samboer to 17 months, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements.

The judge said: "I have to look at public protection in the long term and your behaviour suggests this might be the one opportunity there is to intervene and stop you going on to a life of offending."