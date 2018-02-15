Comedy classic school play coming to South Shields

A timeless comedy play - set in the classrooms of a struggling school - is coming to South Tyneside next week.

Teechers was written by John Godber in 1984 and first performed by The Hull Truck Theatre Company at the 1987 Edinburgh Festival.

Blackeyed Theatre is reviving the play with a 47-date UK tour and it arrives at The Customs House, South Shields, for two nights on Thursday, and Friday.

Teechers is a fast-moving comedy where three actors play more than 20 different characters in a play within a play - bringing to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the eyes of Salty, Gail and Hobby, three Year 11 pupils about to leave school.

They perform a play about their educational experiences with a new drama teacher - the idealistic and unsuspecting Mr Nixon.

Full of unforgettable characters, political left-hooks and razor-sharp comedy, Teechers is still relevant today and regarded as a modern classic - with something vital to say about education for the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’.

Director Adrian McDougall said: “I can promise audiences a brilliant evening’s entertainment. In the light of recent comments made by Government ministers about the importance of arts in education, the messages contained in the play are more pertinent than ever.”

He added: “Although written in 1984, our version is very much set in 2018, a time defined by social media, cheap celebrity and the uncertainty of ‘Brexit’.

The performances start at 7.30pm and tickets are £17 and available from the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk. It is recommended for ages 12 and above.