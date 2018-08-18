Community group which fought back from closure threat lands nomination for Best of South Tyneside Awards

Thank you so much ... that’s the message from the founders of an under-threat community group which has fought back from the brink of closure.

The team at Community Corner has told of their huge gratitude to the people of South Tyneside who responded in style to an appeal back in January.

The charity said it needed to raise about £5,000 in two weeks to secure its short-term future.

Community Corner – which was set up almost four years ago by mother and daughter team Lynne Davis and Cheryl McDonald – sells donated goods to raise money for worthy causes in South Tyneside.

Today, Cheryl said: “We want to say a massive thank you to the people who gave their support. We have people who have backed us from day one and others who are just finding out about us but we are getting the word out.”

She said Community Corner was “doing quite well at the moment and donations are coming in. We are back on stable ground.”

After January’s appeal, the group not only received donations but also found that sales of items from its shops picked up.

“We are in a good place,” said Cheryl.

Community Corner now has shops in Edinburgh Road, Jarrow, as well as in the Viking Centre in Jarrow. where it receives donated items and sells them so that money can be raised for worthy local causes.

Its latest beneficiary was a man with crippling arthritis who was donated a £2,000 mobility scooter.

There’s another boost for Community Corner’s work. It has been nominated for a Best of South Tyneside Award and Cheryl said: “That’s amazing.

“We know ourselves how hard it is to get funding which is why we do what we do. We want to be the ones to help.”

