Community nurse winner remembers ‘amazing’ Best of Health Awards night

A community nurse who was honoured at last year’s Best of Health Awards has spoken of the ‘amazing’ awards night that meant so much to her.

Eleanor Thompson, who works for the Clarendon district nursing team - west, received the Community Nurse of the Year Award at the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo Best of Health Awards.

Eleanor, who picked up the South Tyneside honour, said she was overwhelmed by the recognition and has now lent her support to this year’s awards.

She said: “It was amazing. “When I was told by my manager that I have been nominated I couldn’t speak and that’s not like me!

“It came as such a surprise. “I felt shocked and overwhelmed and it took some time to process, as you don’t expect this sort of thing.

“I love my job and because I love it I didn’t expect anything else from that.

“And afterwards when I had won, there were so many people who came up to me and said nice things about it, so it just kept on being overwhelming.

“I love the patients and was so touched when they said nice things about what I do.

“The awards night was amazing and the atmosphere was incredible. “My award sits pride of place on my memorabilia shelf where I put things that are important to me, so I see it every day.”

Backing the awards, Eleanor said: “I would say don’t stand back and feel frightened to nominate someone as that in itself is lovely. “The awards are great recognition of other people and it would be great to put as many people as you can forward for awards.

“The awards are not only for yourself, they are for the other people you work with and they are a great morale boost and recognition of team work, which a big park of my job.

“The awards were incredible and I would urge people to get nominating.”

SPONSORS

Once again the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo are holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. The sponsors for this year’s awards include Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), and East Coast Fitness.

How to enter

To nominate, send your name, address, phone number, and email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

And send a detailed reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be chosen as the winner.

There are three ways you can nominate:

l Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk .

l Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

l Nominate online. Visit the website at http://www.nehealthawards.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES

l GP or GP Practice of the Year.

l Dentist or Dental Practice of the Year.

l Pharmacist or Pharmacy of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the Year.

l Care Worker of the Year.

l Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

l Community Healthcare Initiative Year.

l Healthier Lifestyle Award.

l Mental Wellbeing Award.

l Lifetime Achievement Award.