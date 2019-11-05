The busiest night of the year for fire crews across the country, November 5 sees an “increased” number of calls due to public concerns over the use of fireworks – but the service has reassured the public that all incidents will be managed and prioritised due to risk.

Control Room Manager Andrew Lineham said firefighters will be sent to wherever they are most needed – and that residents should call 999 if they are worried about the safety of people or property.

He said: “On Bonfire Night and a few days either side, we see an increased number of calls to our control room from residents who are concerned about deliberate outdoor fires and the use of fireworks.

“However, we may still be needed at house fires, road traffic accidents and other emergencies, so we need to make sure that we can continue to dispatch crews to where they’re needed most.

“That’s why, if you call us to report a bonfire or fireworks-based incident, our operators will ask for detailed information about the situation to help them prioritise our resources.”

In the service’s safety video, Julie Marley, Deputy Control Room Manager, urged the public to “have fun but remain safe” this Bonfire Night and attend organised displays taking place across the region.

She also revealed more about what goes into the process of dispatching fire crews to the scene of incidents, and that attendance will be prioritised based on risk.