Company building South Shields retirement apartments seeks charity to support

A company which is building retirement apartments in South Tyneside is looking for a charity in the borough to support.

Retirement housebuilder McCarthy and Stone has launched its search as its new development on Ambleside Avenue, in South Shields, starts to take shape.

Our developments are created with community in mind Liz Green

Construction at the site – aimed at people aged 60 and over – is underway, and it will consist of 47 one and two-bedroom apartments, alongside landscaped gardens which will be fully maintained by expert gardeners, and on-site parking.

McCarthy and Stone is now looking to pledge its support to a neighbourhood project, charity or one-off event in South Tyneside.

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone in the North East, said: “Our fundamental aim when creating a development is to support and integrate McCarthy and Stone and our future homeowners into the local community.

“Our developments are created with community in mind, and supporting local charities or neighbourhood projects allows us to create a positive legacy.”

The development will feature a homeowners’ lounge and a guest suite.

A house manager will take care of the smooth running of the site, while there will be video entry and a 24-hour emergency call system.

Community groups and charities who would like to be supported are advised to send an email, marked ‘South Shields Community Appeal’ in the subject header, to mccarthyandstone@mccann.com by midnight on Friday, February 9.