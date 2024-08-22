Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Jarrow headteacher has praised pupils for their GCSE results.

Thursday, August 22, marks GCSE results day for Year 11 pupils across South Tyneside and the wider country.

The headteacher of Jarrow School, Jill Gillies, has heaped praise on pupils for their hard work and successful results after pupils attended school this morning to receive their grades.

Jill has revealed to the Shields Gazette that the school, on Field Terrace, found success in core subjects and also other topics such as photography, sports and more.

She said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 students on their results!

Jarrow School pupils Anissa Khalfa (left), Amelia Stark (middle) and Imogen Green with their GCSE results. | Other 3rd Party

“There have been some excellent results in a number of different subject areas including the core subjects of English and maths.

“We are particularly pleased with our results in the sciences, photography, performing arts, engineering and sport, in which a significant number of students achieved the top grades of 9 – 7.

“Obtaining good GCSE results is not easy and our students have worked extremely hard in the various subjects and have shown great resilience.

“They should be very proud of their achievements.

The school found success in core subjects and other topics such as sport, photography, sciences and more. | Other 3rd Party

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Year 11 students for their hard work and dedication to enable them to achieve these results.

“I would also like to thank our staff too. They have worked tirelessly and I am enormously grateful to them for their hard work.

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care & Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised pupils across the borough for their efforts.

Cllr McHugh commented: "Well done to our young people who are to be commended for these results.

"Behind every young person's success are the efforts of their parents and carers and, of course, our dedicated teaching and support staff.

“Everyone who touches the lives of our young people will have played a role in helping them achieve success but ultimately it is our young people today who must take the credit.

“Congratulations go to you all."