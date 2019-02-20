Cookson charity changes name in honour of tragic brothers

A charity which helps the families of desperately sick children is changing its name - in the memory of two brave little boys.

Sarah and Chris Cookson, who lost their first son Charlie in 2013, and their second son Carter last month have renamed The Charlie Cookson Foundation after both of them.

Charlie Cookson

"Our boys are now side by side in name as they are in heaven" say the brave boys parents as they announce the change 'with mixed emotions'.

The charity, which is dedicated to supporting the parents of seriously ill children, will now also promote the importance of organ donation.

In a post to the charity's Facebook page, the family said: "With mixed emotions we announce that 'The Charlie Cookson Foundation' is now 'The Charlie & Carter Foundation' approved by the Charity Commission.

"Our boys are now side by side in name as they are in heaven, without any doubt we know that with the added strength of his little brother 'The Cookson Brothers Charity' will go from strength to strength.

The charity has been named The Charlie and Carter Foundation

"We will be shortly be letting you all know how we are moving forward, supporting the families in desperate need of help, and doing all we can to promote the importance of organ donation.

"Our hearts are broken and will never mend. We would give our everything to have our boys with us, to hold their hands, to kiss their faces, to watch them grow. BUT for some reason, this was not meant to be. Our boys were here to make a difference and to help save the lives of many. We are so very proud of them.

"Thank you all so much for your love and support.

"Our hearts have lifted, picturing our angel Charlie saying to his little brother "There you go kid...it's me and you together."

The couple’s first son Charlie died in October 2013 at the age of two after battling a mystery medical condition which meant he spent most of his short life in hospital.

On Boxing Day last year they welcomed Carter into the world. But little Carter suffered three cardiac arrests one the day he was born and at just days old the youngster needed heart surgery, which was sadly unsuccessful, and his family were told he wouldn't survive without a heart transplant.

Sadly on January 19, Carter passed away while waiting for a organ donation.

The foundation will be launching a new logo and they will be selling new merchandise and clothing in the shop, in Fowler Street.