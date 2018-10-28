Could more snow be on the way this week? Here's what the Met Office says

Much of the North East has had its first snow of the winter this weekend during the first cold snap of the year.

Snow was seen in higher parts the region and Scotland on Saturday in what one meteorologist called "some of the coldest October days in a decade".

A man walks his dog through a snowy field in Durham. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

But after the freeze, forecasters say that wof Scohile temperatures will stay cool, they will begin to climb as we head into next week.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said things remained chilly overnight going into Sunday, but "it's not going to be excessively cold" reaching "about minus three or four in rural Scotland and Northern Ireland".

He explained: "It's going to be a better day for most, with less snow around.

"It will still be cold, but with highs of 10°C or 11°C in the south.

A postman in shorts delivers mail in the snow near Consett, County Durham. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

"It will be a chilly week, but temperatures will recover closer to what they should be for the time of year."

After some woke up to flurries, Met Office meteorologist John West told the Press Association yesterday: "With temperatures [...] struggling to reach double figures across the country - these are some of the coldest October days in a decade."

Images taken on Saturday morning showed people having to clear their cars of snow.

But Mr West predicted the cold weather would relent after the weekend.

Heavy snow starts to fall in Greencroft, County Durham. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The forecaster added: "It is going to be cold over the next couple of days, but will start to peter out tomorrow (Sunday).

"We will have some high pressure building in giving us a more settled picture.

"Temperatures will recover quite slowly, but it is not likely to be as wintry."

The forecast for the North East is a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers today, which could be wintry across the highest hills at times.

A gritter lorry in Greencroft, County Durham, as snow starts to fall heavily. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Winds will be lighter than on Saturday, however despite that, it will remain rather cold. Maximum temperature 8°C.

Tonight, showers will continue, mainly affecting coastal areas, but gradually easing. Otherwise clear spells and light winds will bring frost, patchy fog and the risk of odd icy patch by dawn. Minimum temperature -2°C.

Tomorrow will be largely fine, with plenty of sunshine and light winds, and just the odd shower possible. Some thicker cloud and further showers could move into coastal parts after dusk. Rather cold. Maximum temperature 8°C.

The outlook for the middle of the week is a cold, bright start to Tuesday, before increasing cloud amounts bring a risk of rain later.

It will be often cloudy and staying rather cold on Wednesday and Thursday, with showers or longer spells of rain.