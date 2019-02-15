Council bid to boost South Tyneside through people power

Council bosses in South Tyneside want people to show the brough some love and promote civic campaign.

South Tyneside Council chose Valentine’s Day to launch its #LoveSouthTyneside campaign aims to recognise and promote civic pride, raise awareness of volunteering opportunities and community events and promote South Tyneside as a place to live, invest and bring up families.

The campaign wase launched at Jarrow Hall.

More than 100 people came together for the launch event - representing volunteers, community groups and businesses.

The campaign aims to highlight the work already carried out by volunteers, raise awareness of volunteering opportunities and community events and stimulate social action.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson, told attendees at Jarrow Hall: “There is an army of hidden heroes in South Tyneside who are fantastic ambassadors for the Borough.

“They may think their small actions such as clearing a path in the snow or befriending an elderly neighbour don’t matter – but they do. It is that sort of energy and community spirit we want to build on to make South Tyneside an even better place in which to live.”

Among those at the event were Inspire South Tyneside – the overarching organisation which provides support for groups wanting to set up a new community group or charity, Monkton Village Residents Association, eco-bricks – a new grass roots movement hoping to tackle the growing, global problem of single use plastics and food bank and crisis response centre Hebburn Helps.

Charities and organisations who gave their support included Tyne Rivers Trust, Age Concern, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Bliss-ability, Groundwork South and North Tyneside and South Tyneside Council.

Coun Fay Cunningham, lead member for the voluntary sector, partnerships and co-operatives, said: “I would encourage everyone to get behind this campaign and make their own pledge - from getting active in the environment to talking up the place on social media – put together, it will all make a huge difference.