Council chiefs check on progress of new £21m South Shields transport interchange

Council chiefs have seen for themselves how work is taking shape on South Shields’ new £21million transport interchange.

With just six months to go before it is due to open to the public, South Tyneside councillors were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility.

Work on the eye-catching building is progressing at pace, with the roofing and copper shingle cladding substantially complete and internal work continuing.

Coun Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “Anyone who has been in South Shields recently will have seen the outside of the building taking shape, and it really is a statement design.

“It was fantastic my cabinet colleagues and I were able to see that a tremendous amount of progress is being made on the inside too.

“The site is a hive of activity, with contractors working to deliver the facility on time so that it can welcome its first passengers in the summer.

“It is going to provide a fabulous gateway to the Borough and a really positive first impression. I think residents will feel very proud of it.”

The £21million facility, which forms Phase Two of the South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan, will bring together a modern bus station and relocated Metro station.

Over the coming months, highway works and preparations for the final phase of the rail works will continue, as will construction of the bus concourse.

Lifts, escalators, fixtures and fittings and passenger information boards will be installed ahead of the station opening.

The council is working with partners Muse Developments and Nexus, and construction contractor Bowmer and Kirkland, to deliver the project.

Demolition of the existing Metro station will be completed following the construction of the new interchange.

The project received £9.4million from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

The Local Growth Deal is supporting major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport across the North East LEP area.