Council moves to help Jarrow pensioner in permit parking row for carers

Council bosses have stepped in after an elderly man found himself paying for permits to enable his carers to park outside his house.

Robert Brabon, 82, relies on the carers visiting his home in Hollow Drive, Jarrow, twice a day due to his ailing health but

John Brabon in residents only parking permit for visitors row for his father Bob Brabon

because if new parking restrictions in the area, people need to have a permit to park outside his home.

Mr Brabon, who has raised thousands of pounds for charity since the death of his wife in 2008 after taking up painting, has been paying for parking permits to prevent his carers being hit with fines.

The permit system was put in place in the area after complaints that passengers from the nearby station were parking in residential streets.

Mr Brabon, a former shipyard and factory worker, paid £10 for 50 temporary permits - each lasting a day - something his son John says he should have been exempt from.

My dad has worked all of his life and has raised thousands of pounds for charity with his paintings. He needs carers to help look after him. It doesn’t seem right. John Brabon

The council has since stated that Mr Brabon is entitled to a free bespoke parking permit that can be used for any carer vehicles required to visit the address.

His son said: “My dad has to have two carers a day visit him due to his health. He doesn’t have a car and when we contacted the council we were told he would need temporary permits.

“He pays £10 for 25 and due to his age he gets 25 free. My dad has worked all of his life and has raised thousands of pounds for charity with his paintings. He needs carers to help look after him. It doesn’t seem right.” A South Tyneside Council spokeswoman said: “The council recently introduced permit parking for residents in this area, following concerns about users of Jarrow Metro Station parking in the nearby residential streets.

“We appreciate there may be certain circumstances such as these when the permit parking scheme may be unsuitable and we try to exercise flexibility wherever possible.

“We have advised the family that Mr Brabon is entitled to a free bespoke parking permit that could be used for any carer vehicles required to visit the address. We are awaiting the necessary documentation to support this.

“We would urge the family to contact us direct so that we can discuss the matter further.”

Mr Brabon was well-known for his charity efforts after his wife Dorothy died in 2008. Devastated by her death as a result of cancer, he channelled his grief into creating paintings of local scenes which he sold to raise funds for Maggie’s Centre at the Freeman Hospital, Newcastle, where his late wife was treated.

Over the years it is estimated he has raised £23,000 for charities through the sale of his paintings.