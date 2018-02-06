Council's online payments system to face disruption next week

Council bosses have apologised after revealing people making online payments to the authority next week will face disruption.

Residents and businesses in South Tyneside will be unable to make any payments to South Tyneside Council or South Tyneside Homes using online services between 9am next Monday and 9am next Wednesday.

It will affect online e-services, over the phone payments and payment kiosks in South Shields and Jarrow town halls.

The disruption is being caused by what the council calls 'essential maintenance' to the system.

Payments made to libraries and leisure services will continue as normal.

The council's website will continue to run as normal, but a wide range of payment services will be unavailable.

That includes making rent and council tax payments, paying invoices, premises hire or licence fees, electronically and over the phone.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate that many residents and businesses make their payments online as it is quick, easy and secure.

"However, this maintenance is necessary to ensure the continued smooth running of the electronic payment system in future.

“We are unable to carry out the work while it is operation so we have no choice but to temporarily shut it down.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

For more information about online payments, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/make-a-payment-online