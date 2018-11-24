Council will fly the flag against domestic abuse in support of White Ribbon Day

South Tyneside will fly a white flag in support of an international campaign aimed at raising awareness of domestic abuse.

White Ribbon Day, held on November 25 each year, calls on people to support a pledge never to commit, condone or remain silent about the crime.

Once again, we are proud to back the campaign and send a message of support to those affected by domestic violence that we are doing all we can to help. Coun Nancy Maxwell

To support the day, the council is encouraging people to wear white ribbons while a red and white, White Ribbon flag will fly over South Shields Town Hall.

Coun Nancy Maxwell, lead member for Area Management and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “No one should be subjected to violence of any kind, but particularly at the hands of those they trust, which is why we are committed to doing all we can to support victims to break the cycle and are once again supporting the White Ribbon campaign.

“While the global campaign is aimed at men pledging never to condone violence against women, it is very important to remember that men are victims too and that the impact on families, particularly children, can be devastating. Sadly, this is often seen as a hidden crime – a crime that takes place behind closed doors.

“Tackling domestic violence is one of the key priorities of South Tyneside’s Community Safety Partnership with agencies working closely together to raise awareness, encourage victims to seek help and to promote the services available.”

Domestic violence and abuse is any incident or pattern of incidents, controlling, coercive or threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between partners or family members, regardless of gender or sexuality. This can include psychological, physical, sexual, financial, emotional abuse.

The council recently reviewed its Domestic Violence Policy for employees and will be training new Domestic and Sexual Violence Champions across South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes staff.

These are employees with an increased awareness of the issue and knowledge of local services.

Coun Maxwell added: “As one of the borough’s largest employees providing a wide range of services, our employees will often come into contact with adults and children who are at risk or affected by domestic abuse, which is why we have incorporated it into our policies and have specially trained staff forming part of the region’s wider network of support for victims.

“Once again, we are proud to back the campaign and send a message of support to those affected by domestic violence that we are doing all we can to help them while encouraging others to take a stand against domestic violence.”

People can also show their support by signing the White Ribbon Pledge at www.whiteribbon.org.uk/pledge

Anyone affected by domestic violence can get help and support from the following

Organisations in South Tyneside:-

Impact Family Services provides support and advice to females or males, over 16, who have suffered domestic abuse or been affected by it and can be contacted on (0191) 456 7577;

Places for People Women’s Refuge offers advice and support as well as providing safe, temporary and emergency accommodation to women, with or without children, at risk of domestic abuse and can be contacted on (0191) 454 8257;

South Tyneside Domestic Abuse Perpetrators Programme is for any man concerned about his behaviour towards his partner or ex-partner and wants to change and can be contacted on (0191) 455 3027.

In an emergency, victims are always urged to call 999.

For further information about domestic violence, how to report an incident or details of local support services, visit South Tyneside Council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/domesticviolence To make a pledge, visit the campaign website at www.whiteribbon.org.uk/pledge