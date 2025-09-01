Councillor gives update on a former South Shields care home turned graffiti hotspot

A South Tyneside councillor has issued an update on a former care home.

Cllr Eileen Leask, of the Horsley Hill ward, has given an update on the the future of Marsden Rock House, on Marsden Lane, in South Shields.

The former private care home has been the subject of vandalism and anti-social behaviour over the years, with South Tyneside Council fencing off the site at the cost to the taxpayer in an effort to safeguard the community and prevent further crime.

It is understood that the local authority has been dealing with the site’s administrator and potential liquidator for some time but efforts have been stalled due to the former care home being the subject of a Ponzi scheme that impacts around 50 original investors.

Marsden Rock House, on Marsden Lane, has become an anti-social behaviour hotspot. | Google Maps

As a result, the administrator is unable to put the site up for a auction due to it being in negative equity, poor condition and a greater risk to the investors.

Cllr Leask has stated that taking control of the site is not a straight forward matter but has reassured local residents that the Council is working to bring a conclusion to the issues surrounding the building.

She said: “I have been in constant dialogue with Council Officers, but the process of taking control of the site is not straight forward but the matter is subject to legal proceedings sensitive ongoing negotiations.

“I really do feel for residents living next to this building but given the nature of the ownership of the site and the fact that the courts are involved, it may take a little more time to resolve.

“I am confident that it will be satisfactorily concluded. I want to thank Council Officers for their efforts to-date in striving to bring closure to this saga.

“As to the future of site should the Council manage to acquire it, has not been determined.

“However, you can be assured I will be keeping in close contact with residents as matters progress.”